Did former NXT champion tease heel turn for the first time in WWE career? Exploring potential clues

NXT has been providing future WWE superstars and main eventers for more than a decade. The developmental brand is home to future main roster champions such as Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, and Carmelo Hayes.

Speaking of Roxanne Perez, it seems the former NXT Women’s Champion might be on the verge of turning heel. The Prodigy continues to show a more aggressive side during the backstage segment. This could lead to her ditching her babyface persona sooner rather than later.

The 22-year-old star is currently in a feud with Kiana James. Both have competed in several high-profile matches on the White and Gold Brand. Perez defeated James in a Devil’s Playground match at Halloween Havoc 2023.

James won in their Steel Cage match at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 following interference from Izzi Dame. It remains to be seen if Roxanne Perez and Kiana James will collide with each other in 2024.

Has Roxanne Perez ever turned heel in WWE NXT?

Roxanne Perez is continuing to show signs of a heel turn on NXT. That being said, she hasn’t turned a full-blown heel so far. She debuted on the brand as a babyface and received a heavy push within the first few months of her career.

She won the Women’s Breakout Tournament in 2022. She also captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with real-life best friend Cora Jade. Both women ended up in a feud against each other after Jade turned heel on Perez.

Speaking of Cora Jade, the superstar returned to NXT at Deadline 2023. She teamed up with Blair Davenport to defeat Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match on the December 12, 2023, episode of NXT.