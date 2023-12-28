Did former WWE champion just tease a massive return after 4 months? Analyzing heartwarming tribute by Brawling Brutes member

WWE Friday Night SmackDown New Year's Revolution is set to air next week. The special edition of the blue show is scheduled to feature several significant matches. Top stars, including AJ Styles, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, IYO SKY, Randy Orton, and 'Michin' Mia Yim, are set to compete in high-stakes bouts.

One match confirmed for the show will see Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson and Elton Prince battle Butch and a mystery partner. Pretty Deadly has consistently mocked the former Pete Dunne for having no friends. Now, it is up to the babyface star to find a partner.

While fans have been speculating who could step up and unite with Butch, The Bruiserweight may have given a major clue about his mystery partner at a WWE Live event in Detroit. At the show, Butch won his match against Grayson Waller via pinfall after hitting The Brogue Kick, the finishing move of Sheamus.

Expand Tweet

The former NXT UK Champion using the move could mean one of two things. Some fans believe Sheamus will be Butch's mystery partner on WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution. That is certainly possible and plausible.

The Celtic Warrior has been out with an injury since August 2023. Hence, Butch could have used the iconic maneuver as a heartwarming tribute to the man who helped him shine on the main roster. Sheamus might not be ready to return to the squared circle yet and could be planning to make a comeback at a later date.

Top NXT star could be Butch's actual partner on WWE SmackDown

If Sheamus isn't Butch's mystery partner for Friday Night SmackDown New Year's Revolution, it opens up some other intriguing possibilities. Many believe it could lead to the main roster debut of a prominent NXT star.

Tyler Bate could be the person who steps up and tags with Butch on next week's SmackDown. This likely wouldn't be a one-off like when Axiom battled Dragon Lee on the blue show. However, fans would love to see Bate being promoted to WWE's main roster in a full-time capacity.

For those unaware, Bate has achieved a lot in the company. He won the United Kingdom Championship Tournament to become the inaugural champion. Since then, he has also held the NXT UK Tag Team Title, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the Heritage Cup.

Expand Tweet

While Tyler Bate and Butch have been rivals in WWE at various points, they're best known as two-thirds of British Strong Style alongside TNA Wrestling's Trent Seven. The pair briefly united when The Bruiserweight appeared on NXT earlier this year. Hence, they could combine forces again on SmackDown.