Did former WWE Champion subtly spoil Cody Rhodes' unfortunate WrestleMania situation before it happened? Analyzing what was said

Cody Rhodes made an unexpected decision during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, where he confirmed that he would not finish his story against Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. The American Nightmare also shared a captivating moment with The Rock and left the ring. The decision to replace Cody Rhodes from his potential match against The Tribal Chief from WrestleMania 40 received a mixed response from fans.

However, a previous promo of CM Punk recently circulated on the internet where the Best in the World subtly spoiled the plans of Rhodes even before the latest episode of SmackDown. This promo was from the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the 2024 Royal Rumble, where CM Punk and Cody were involved in a heated segment.

During the promo segment, the Second City Saint stated how The American Nightmare carried the Stamford-based company since his return. Punk further added that when Cody was just inches away from finishing his story, a much bigger superstar would take everything away from him.

"Cody Rhodes, you have carried this company on your back for a soul-crushing two years and you're right around the corner, and they hand you the cover of the WWE 2K video game. Congratulations, by the way. It's on sale pretty soon, I'm sure. And right when you're about to cross the finish line and finish your story. Oh wait, What's that in the distance? It's a much bigger superstar that hasn't been around in a very long time, coming to take it all away from you," CM Punk said.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

So, as of now, The Rock has seemingly taken Cody's spot at WrestleMania 40. Many fans stated that Punk was not referencing himself during his heated promo segment with Rhodes, but he was rather mentioning The People's Champion's latest involvement on SmackDown.

Fans are angry after Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns seemingly canceled for WWE WrestleMania 40

As Cody Rhodes confirmed that he would not finish his story at WrestleMania 40, it seems like a clear indication that the rematch between Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare is not taking place at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

However, as a result, fans showed their anger on social media platforms when the Stamford-based promotion uploaded the segment video of Roman and The Rock on its official YouTube channel. The like and dislike ratio of the video is something that comes as a surprise, as the video received more than 70% dislikes.

Expand Tweet

It will be engaging to catch what will happen in the upcoming weeks after having a landscape-changing episode of SmackDown.

Are you excited about WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.