"Did he get injured on this show?"- Wrestling personality criticizes WWE's booking of Candice LeRae on this week's episode of RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Candice LeRae's recent booking on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, LeRae faced Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley in a singles match. After a continuous brawl, The Eradicator got a Riptide on her opponent and picked up the win.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo bashed WWE's booking of the Poison Pixie. as he spoke about the interview where the latter was asked about Johnny Gargano's injury.

He further detailed:

"Bro, this is what I love. So they're asking Candice LeRae about Johnny Gargano's injury. Did he get injured on this show? I'm like what freaking injury are you guys talking about? He didn't get injured on this show, did we miss? For everybody in Sportskeeda nation, that is showing you one billion percent they are catering to the marks. Gargano did not get hurt on this show, so what are you talking about?" (41:38- 42:16)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Vince Russo enacted Candice LeRae's interview

Vince Russo hilariously re-enacted Candice LeRae's backstage interview.

In continuation of the same interview, Russo, alongside the host, enacted LeRae's recent interview as she was asked about her husband Johnny Gargano's injury.

He hilariously challenged Chris to a match as he imitated Candice's actions on tonight's episode of RAW:

"Wait, are you talking about me? The only thing I'm gonna do is, I'm gonna pluck your wings tonight. You and me in the ring." (43:00- 43:30)

It will be interesting to see how WWE plans on booking Candice and her husband Gargano in the near future.

What are your thoughts on LeRae facing The Eradicator on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

