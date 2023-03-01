Did Gigi Dolin really run away from home to pursue a wrestling career? Verifying WWE star's statements on NXT

Gigi Dolin made her first televised appearance on NXT following Jacy Jayne's vicious assault a couple of weeks ago. The two were close-knit and even held the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. However, fractures in their friendship were magnified in the aftermath of their triple-threat match against Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day for the NXT Women's Championship.

In the second week of February, WWE star Bayley hosted an edition of 'Ding Dong, Hello!' on the brand with Jayne and Dolin as special guests. At the end of the show, while everyone thought the two were on good terms, Jacy Jayne turned on Gigi Dolin with a hellacious kick to the face. Since then, the 25-year old had been absent from NXT television to recover from the injuries suffered.

She returned this week to address the situation, bringing up her traumatic childhood and role her younger brother played in her decision to join the wrestling industry. She addressed her real-life struggles of having to run away from home to pursue her dream of becoming a wrestler. Dolin had a tough childhood and given the nature of the strict environment she grew up in, her journey to WWE was not an easy one.

Her parents divorced when she was 17 years old, following which her mother allegedly developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, and her father often got into trouble with the law. Dolin cut off all ties with her parents and has distanced herself from them ever since.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2021, Dolin competed on AEW on a couple of occasions. The first was in the women's Casino Battle Royal at All Out and the other against Britt Baker on an edition of Dynamite.

Gigi Dolin once featured on a reality TV show

Reality TV shows have overtaken the entertainment industry by storm. Be it The Kardashians, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Bachelor amongst others, viewers are captivated with the mergence of real-life with drama. The popularity of reality shows also inspired WWE to produce Total Divas giving the world a glimpse into the lives of female talents.

Gigi Dolin too is no stranger to being on reality television. When she was 14 she starred in the first season of the controversial show My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding along with her parents despite not being of legal marriageable age. Later she cited that the show was not what she wanted to do and was embarrassed to have it on her resume.

Gigi Dolin made her first WWE appearance as a contender in the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2018 under her former in-ring name Priscilla Kelly. A few years later, she debuted on NXT with her current gimmick and competed in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic where she teamed up with Cora Jade.

