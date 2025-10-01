Did Gunther leave WWE? The truth revealed 2 months after his last appearance

At SummerSlam, Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk, after Punk capitalised on a busted open nose and laid a barrage of offensive maneuvers before landing the signature GTS for the 1-2-3. Gunther has not been seen on WWE TV since and has barely been mentioned. This has led to speculation about his status with WWE and whether he is still with the company.

The short answer is YES. The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time is still under contract with WWE and is not going anywhere. However, this begs another question: why has one of the industry's biggest and most consistent stars been off TV for two months now?

The answer has something to do with the busted open nose at SummerSlam. That was not a legitimate injury; it was a blade job. But the man formerly known as Walter does, in fact, currently suffer from a nose injury; one he sustained sometime this summer before SummerSlam.

Gunther has required nose surgery for a while and has hence been out of action since. Therefore, during his match with CM Punk at SummerSlam, the angle that was played out saw The Ring General bust his nose open, have blood all over his face, and suddenly panic, leading to CM Punk capitalizing despite being dominated throughout the match and eventually winning the title.

Gunther is expected back on WWE TV imminently

Per the Wrestling Observer Radio, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion is expected to be back on WWE TV very soon. While he is expected to continue on Monday Night RAW, his absence may prompt WWE to quietly funnel him over to Friday Night SmackDown.

Doing so would provide The Ring General with a fresh environment, although at this time, there is a lot he can sink his teeth into on either brand. Gunther would make a legitimate threat to Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins, and he may also be involved with John Cena's retirement tour or a future match with Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

