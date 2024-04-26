Did Hulk Hogan really discover Kevin Owens? Verifying his claims

Over the decades, Hulk Hogan has helped several names succeed in WWE. One of the names he said he discovered was Kevin Owens. So let's see if the claim can be verified.

As a certified professional wrestling legend, it is fair to say that Hogan has always had considerable influence over the business. The Hulkster talked about Kevin Owens after the latter's main roster debut in 2015, claiming himself as the first to discover The Prizefighter's potential.

Speaking on Radio Yorkshire in November 2015, he claimed he saw Owens' potential during the latter's starting days in NXT. He praised how the then-NXT superstar worked in an old-school way.

"I hate to brag about it but I’m the first one to point the finger at Kevin Owens. I saw him on NXT, like his second match, and saw him just chop, beat, grind and beating his guy down. Doing it the old school way and really understanding how to get heat. Doing it the old school way and I said, 'That’s the guy.' I said, 'That’s the guy. I don’t care if he looks like a wrestler or looks like an ice cream salesman. I don’t care. That’s the guy,'" said Hogan.

While Hogan has always appreciated the multi-time WWE champion, Kevin has never publically thanked the legendary wrestler. He has never mentioned that The Immortal was the first to identify his potential.

Moreover, Owens was already a popular name outside of WWE before his NXT debut. Even if Hulk Hogan was the first to discover him, it may not be fair to say WWE pushed Kevin Owens only because of his influence.

Considering his dominant run in NXT, the company was always high on the upcoming star. His debut against John Cena is another reason to believe the company had big plans for him from the beginning.

In the end, it all depends on one's interpretation. People are free to believe either way, but there is no way to be sure without more substance.

After Kevin Owens, Hulk Hogan recently claimed he was the one who saw The Undertaker's potential

While Hulk Hogan suffered considerable heat after claiming he was the one to first identify Kevin Owens' potential, he recently also tried to take credit for bringing The Undertaker to WWE.

In a recent video published on his website, he claimed he helped cast The Undertaker in the movie Suburban Commando and later advised him to come to New York and meet Vince McMahon to ultimately become a WWE wrestler.

However, The Phenom has never credited Hulk Hogan for bringing him to Titanland. Also, the movie Suburban Commando came out in 1991 and The Undertaker had already made his WWE debut in 1990. It is unlikely that the movie waited for a whole year after being filmed to be released on the big screens.