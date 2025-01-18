Did Jade Cargill expose WWE star as her mystery attacker during SmackDown? What you may have missed

Jade Cargill last appeared on WWE television on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown, where she was maliciously attacked backstage by an anonymous assailant. Following the attack, the Stamford-based promotion provided a health update disclosing that the 32-year-old would be sidelined for an indefinite period as she suffered some serious injuries.

For months now, fans have been suggesting numerous theories circling the identity of Jade Cargill's mystery attacker. However, now it seems like Big Jade herself has exposed a major WWE superstar as her unidentified assaulter.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw a backstage segment featuring Bianca Belair and Naomi, who replaced Jade as one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Belair asked the former SmackDown Women’s Champion if they had any update regarding Cargill’s mystery attacker. In response, The Glow revealed she still hasn’t received any word, and the company is still investigating the matter.

Following this segment, Jade Cargill herself reacted by tweeting, “You sure?” during the ongoing SmackDown. It appears she was questioning the credibility of Naomi, who informed Bianca Belair that they hadn’t received any update on the mystery attacker; spectators are now seeing it as a hint that Big Jade has likely exposed The Glow for hiding the truth that she could be the anonymous assailant as she wanted to take over Cargill’s spot.

That said, the proposed angle above is nothing but speculation.

Former WWE employee commented on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair’s real-life equation

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have found a lot of success as tag team partners, and they were among the top contenders in the WWE women’s division. They are portrayed to be best friends on television. Meanwhile, fans always wondered what their bond was like behind the curtains.

On the Coach and Bro Show on Backstage Pass, former World Wrestling Entertainment employee Jonathan Coachman revealed he had heard that Jade and Bianca did not get along behind the scenes.

"I've also heard that she [Jade Cargill] and Bianca Belair do not get along at all. It's from reliable sources. They don't get along. Now you have two spectacular-looking women in Bianca and Jade. You can't look any better than they do. But Bianca's already been in the main event , so you're asking her to give somebody the rub. Of course, she's going to be pissed off. She makes her own gear, and Jade doesn't make her own gear. Do you see how that could lead to something?" Jonathan Coachman said.

It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Cargill upon her return.

