Did Jordynne Grace sign with WWE prior to Royal Rumble appearance? Analyzing TNA Knockouts World Champion's  promotional crossover

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her unexpected arrival during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Upon her arrival, she showed her dominance during the over-the-top-rope contest and even engaged in many dream altercations.

This was not the first time a TNA star has entered the traditional Women's match. Last year, Mickie James also made her appearance as the TNA Knockouts Champion. However, the situation for Mickie and Jordynne Grace seems to be completely different.

According to reports, when Mickie James entered the Rumble match last year, she was only in a verbal contract with TNA. It was disclosed that Jordynne Grace, on the other hand, is actually under contract with the Nashville-based promotion.

This seems to be an indication that WWE and TNA are now working together on some level, at least for special occasions. According to Sean Ross Sapp:

"The Jordynne Grace situation is a bit different than the Mickie James' 2022 Royal Rumble appearance, Fightful Select has learned. Grace is still under TNA contract, while Mickie said she was always on a verbal agreement. TNA helped make both happen."

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold at the Stamford-based company's upcoming premium live events. It also remains to be seen whether the Men's Royal Rumble match will witness any TNA stars enter the fray.

