Did the Judgment Day lose their titles because of real issue in WWE that would have seen them stripped? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day is no longer the WWE Tag Team Champions, having lost the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The loss appeared out of nowhere, with fans thinking that the duo would hold on to the titles for far longer than they did. However, could there be a real reason that they lost the titles, and was it to punish them?

At Fastlane, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were crowned the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, having beaten Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This came unexpectedly, especially since Jey and Cody's team seemed thrown together at the last minute.

Now, the team is doing well as the champions and will likely be defending their titles on SmackDown. There might be some reality behind Balor and Priest losing their gold, though. Two weeks back on RAW, Judgment Day was forced to retreat against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

When they were retreating, they didn't go quietly with Finn Balor assaulting a referee. On top of that, Dominik Mysterio did the same, hitting an official with a big boot. Soon after that, he lost the North American Title to Trick Williams. While he has gotten it back, the fact remains that the loss came very soon after the assault on the official. All of this happened while Rhea Ripley was still away.

Balor's loss of the titles also came on the first big event after the loss. Whether this was planned or whether WWE would have been forced to strip them of the titles because of assaulting an official remains to be seen. If Balor gets back the title soon, it could be that this was all to teach a small lesson to Judgment Day.

Of course, there's no confirmation about the same at this time.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's open challenge on WWE SmackDown may see new champions crowned

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso announced they were ready for an open challenge on Twitter for the season premiere of SmackDown.

Whether this leads to a new team to challenge them or if it's just a chance for Judgment Day to get back their titles or not remains to be seen.

It could even bring together two individuals who want titles as a newly formed team. Whatever happens, this week's SmackDown will be a show to watch.

