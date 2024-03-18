Did you know Roman Reigns has a story of his own to accomplish at WrestleMania 40? 

Roman Reigns is set to main event on both nights of WrestleMania XL. His family, the popular Anoa'i family's legacy goes back decades. So it comes as no surprise that The Tribal Chief's father Sika Anoa'i was an integral part of WWE's development in the 1980s. It was around this time he made his WWE debut with his brother Afa Anoa'i as The Wild Samoans.

Hulk Hogan won the WWE Championship for the first time in 1984. It was this win that bestowed him with supremacy in the industry, leading to his 1,474-day reign as champion. On an edition of Saturday Night Main Event XII in 1987, Sika Anoa'i challenged Hogan for the title but failed. By this time, the Hulkster's title reign was at 1,269 days.

Fast forward to 37 years, and Sika's son is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with a record of 1294 days and counting. Such lengthy title reigns are rare in modern-day wrestling. Thus, making it crucial for Roman Reigns to win at WrestleMania 40 and to continue holding his title until September 14 of this year.

If he manages to hang onto his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship till mid-September, he will take over Hulk Hogan's #3 spot in the list of WWE's longest-reigning champions, exceeding his 1,474-day reign.

The Tribal Chief has come a long way in WWE honing his in-ring skills and persona. His main roster debut in 2012 received a massive push as he was internally positioned as the future of the company along with Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' fathers also crossed paths in WWE

The 1980s and 1990s were the developmental years of WWE. Many first-generation talents were making a name for themselves without realizing the impact and legacy they would leave behind.

Dusty Rhodes had worked with NWA and Jim Cockett Promotions before signing with WWE. And that was where most of the future Hall of Famers were training and gearing up to make it big in pro wrestling. Rhodes mostly competed in the singles division and occasionally in tag team matches. For one particular match in October 1980, Dusty Rhodes teamed up with Pat Patterson against The Wild Samoans.

Who would have thought that almost 43 years later their sons, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes would face each other in back-to-back WrestleMania events?

Roman Reigns will team up with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of WrestleMania 40, and defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two.

