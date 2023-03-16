Did LA Knight date Becky Lynch? How the rumor started and the WWE SmackDown star's response to it

LA Knight is one of the most well-known names on the SmackDown roster today. The former Million Dollar Champion's stock has skyrocketed in the last few months thanks to some power-packed promos and hard-hitting performances. After a lukewarm stint with the Maximum Male Models, his recent feud against Bray Wyatt got him insanely over with the fans.

The veteran, however, has been the talk of the town lately thanks to rumors of him being romantically involved with one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch at some point in the past. But the former Million Dollar Champion took to Twitter to squash those rumors.

In his tweet, Knight revealed that he never dated Big Time Becks and that the two were merely friends. The 40-year-old further urged fans not to jump to conclusions based on rumors.

"Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere."

For those unaware, rumors of LA Knight and Becky Lynch being romantically involved with each other in the past began making rounds all over social media after an old picture of the duo went viral on the internet. Thankfully, before things could get out of bounds, Knight cleared the air on Twitter.

What does WWE have in store for LA Knight at WrestleMania 39?

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw LA Knight take part in a fatal 5-way match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, things didn't turn out too well for the veteran as he succumbed to a loss.

Nonetheless, if recent reports are to be believed, then the company could be planning to pit him up against Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Show of Shows. The Texas Rattlesnake made a blockbuster return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to take on Kevin Owens in a match.

Given how the match received huge praise from critics and fans alike, WWE is gunning to have the Attitude Era megastar return in April for WrestleMania Hollywood. While The Texas RattleSnake vs. Brock Lesnar was in talks for The Show of Shows, it couldn't come to fruition.

However, a recent report has revealed that the company has made additional pitches to the veteran to get him onboard for WrestleMania. The report further confirms that LA Knight is one such name that has been thrown in Austin's way. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see if Austin returns for a marquee match or even an epic promo battle against the former Eli Drake on The Show of Shows.

