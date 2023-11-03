Did LA Knight drop a spoiler on the man who may cost him against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Comments analyzed

LA Knight may already know who is going to cost him his championship match on November 4th. The Megastar walks into the biggest match of his life at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. While anything may happen in WWE, Knight may have already predicted a certain aspect of his match.

For almost his entire time as champion, Roman Reigns has had backup during his title defenses. Speaking in an interview with Kayla Braxton, Knight revealed who could cost him the title match at WWE Crown Jewel. While guessing it could be Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa, Knight feels the real danger is Paul Heyman.

"Look, Paul Heyman is going to do everything he can do, you know why? Because he saw from the beginning the equity of LA Knight. He saw me making that climb, making that walk towards his prize, towards his boy, toward the WWE Championship. And he saw that, hey man, we got a problem, we got to do something about this. I'm sure he is going to do every little thing he can to keep me away from that." [4:20 - 4:50]

The former Million Dollar Champion isn't lying. Paul Heyman has been in Roman Reigns' corner since before The Bloodline was even formed. His strategic and evil mind has kept Reigns as the 'big dog' for over 1,200 days.

Wrestling veteran feels LA Knight is nowhere near Roman Reigns

The last year has been just magic for Knight. The SmackDown Superstar has blazed a trail to the top of WWE like few others before him. Unfortunately, many people may still have negative feelings towards him.

While many have praised him, there have also been many who have spoken against him. The most popular example is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Another veteran of wrestling has expressed his views on The Megastar.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter made a prediction for WWE Crown Jewel's main event. He claimed that Knight will put on a great performance, but he is not on Roman Reigns' level.

"Roman Reigns, but LA Knight is gonna get a great reaction, and it's gonna be an electrifying match, but I don't see LA Knight winning. If we are looking at this statistically like it was a boxing match or something, I don't think LA Knight is at the level of Roman Reigns," said Bill Apter. [14:07 - 14:28]

Knight has got a lot to prove this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel. Will he be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Only time will tell.

