Did Liv Morgan leave WWE? Find out the truth following her film debut

Liv Morgan has not been seen on WWE TV for a good amount of time now. The former Women's Champion last appeared on the July 17th edition of Monday Night RAW.

In that match, Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, since then, she hasn't been seen on WWE TV.

Many fans feel that she has left WWE, and some think she might have been part of this year's budget cuts. However, none of that is true. In an interview with Danni Levy, Liv Morgan revealed that she is out of action due to an injury.

"I'm actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it's been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies."

Liv Morgan is currently healing from an arm injury. As her break on WWE TV continues, she is currently shooting for a movie called The Kill Room.

Liv Morgan is open to more projects outside of WWE.

Liv Morgan's new movie, The Kill Room, was recently released. The former Women's Champion was seen in this movie alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. WWE Superstars crossing over to do movies is nothing new.

In a video posted by WWE recently, Morgan spoke about her experience working on the film. She also revealed her desire to do more projects outside of WWE.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Morgan.

With such projects, Liv Morgan could already open doors for future prospects after her WWE career wraps up. An acting career post-wrestling is usually what many superstars aim for, and Liv could have similar plans.