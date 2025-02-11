Did Liv Morgan really get injured on WWE RAW? The truth revealed after horrific spot

The opening match of the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW featured a women’s tag team bout between LIV Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez versus IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The entire match was a back-and-forth affair, but as it neared its conclusion, The Miracle Kid found herself in a dangerous position, leaving fans concerned about her health.

Last week, the former Women’s World Champion secured a clever victory against SKY when Rhea Ripley attacked her during the match, prompting the referee to award Morgan a DQ win over The Genius of the Sky.

IYO SKY, eager for revenge against Liv Morgan, sought to settle the score after Morgan cost her a chance to advance to the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Toward the end of the bout, The Miracle Kid covered Dakota Kai to secure another win, but SKY rushed in to break the pin, striking Morgan with a knee to the face. Unfortunately, the knee appeared to land awkwardly and busted open the star.

Taking advantage, SKY ultimately captured a clean victory after pinning The Miracle Kid, leaving her bloodied on the mat.

Fans are now concerned about whether Morgan sustained a real injury or was just part of the storyline. The star was definitely bleeding in real life, but the injury was not serious.

Morgan was later seen in The Judgment Day locker room resting on her on-screen romance Dominik Mysterio's lap. The star looked absolutely fine, although there were some bruises on the right side of her face. It seems that she sustained no injury and should be ready for action on the next episode of RAW.

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has an important match next month

In light of her unforeseen injury, the Stamford-based promotion has been preparing for the 2025 Elimination Chamber premium live event. The show will take place on March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is set to have significant implications for Mania.

Next month, Liv Morgan faces a momentous match as she will enter the 2025 Women’s Chamber bout alongside four other top contenders, pushing herself to earn the opportunity to challenge for the championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

With the Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Morgan in the coming weeks.

