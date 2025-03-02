Did Naomi really get injured at WWE Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the horrific incident

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 kicked off with the traditional women’s Chamber match, which started with chaos before Liv Morgan and Naomi could even lock horns.

Ad

Jade Cargill finally made her much-anticipated return to WWE television at the start of the match. The Miracle Kid was shocked and was trying to convince Cargill that she wasn’t the mystery attacker. Surprisingly, Big Jade launched an attack on Naomi, leaving everyone perplexed.

Cargill unleashed a furious attack on The Glow, while Bianca Belair desperately tried to get the two to stop from within her pod. Officials rushed in to stop the 32-year-old from hurting the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, but they were no match for Jade’s raw power.

Ad

Trending

Jade Cargill also banged the steel door on the neck of Naomi, leaving her hurt and unfit to compete. The medical team ran in with the stretcher and wrapped a neck brace around The Glow’s injured neck. Following the brutal beatdown, fans are wondering whether the former SmackDown Women’s Champion has really sustained injuries from Jade’s punishing attack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there's been no official update on Naomi's status, it seems that this was all part of the storyline. Despite the brutal beating she took from Jade Cargill, it's very likely that The Glow didn't suffer a real-life neck injury during the attack.

It looks like The Glow was the actual mystery attacker, and Big Jade has just returned the receipt. Jade and the 37-year-old SmackDown star will likely now enter a feud on the blue brand.

Ad

Bianca Belair to seek answers from Jade Cargill after she attacked Naomi

Tonight was an emotional night for The EST of WWE, as Jade returned and attacked Naomi in a shocking twist. Overcoming all the odds despite being shaken mentally early in the match, Belair managed to secure a significant victory by pinning the runner-up, Liv Morgan.

The upcoming edition of SmackDown promises to be intriguing. Bianca Belair will likely seek answers from the returning Jade Cargill regarding her attack on an ally. In a surprising twist, Cargill may reveal that her mystery attacker was none other than The Glow herself. This development could create a captivating narrative with WrestleMania approaching, potentially impacting Belair’s title match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, the angle mentioned above is purely speculative at this point, and it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Jade in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback