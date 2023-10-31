Did Natalya take a dig at an absent WWE star with her costume on RAW? Analyzing what we know

There have been questions arising about whether Natalya took a dig at an injured WWE Superstar. It may look so from what we saw on Monday Night RAW a few hours ago. WWE celebrated Halloween on the red brand tonight.

On the latest episode of RAW, Natalya faced Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven took a dig at the Hart family as they dressed as Bret and Jim Neidhart. Surprisingly, Nattie may have taken a dig at someone else.

As Natalya walked down the ramp for her match, we saw her dressed in a costume that was similar to Catwoman. While not confirmed, this could be a subtle dig at the WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion wore a similar costume at WrestleMania 38.

While Nattie and Morgan have had an up-and-down type of relationship, a few years ago, The Queen of Harts started a feud with Morgan because she felt that the latter did not respect her. The Halloween costume tonight could be Natalya's way of throwing a punch at Morgan.

Natalya claims she is nowhere near retirement

The Queen of Harts has now been in the wrestling business for over two decades. She has won multiple championships, broken multiple records, and helped multiple superstars achieve greatness.

As she now enters the last stage of her career, many questions about her retirement have come up on many occasions. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Nattie revealed why she is nowhere near retirement.

"I just feel so good," Natalya said. "That's the crazy thing, is that people always say, 'Oh, when are you gonna wrap it up? When is it gonna be done?' It's like, listen, this is 'Hotel California.' You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave. Once you do this, I'm a wrestler through and through. It'll never ever, ever, ever, ever leave me, ever. It's a community. It's a family. It's a lifestyle. It's a way of life."

Natalya plans on emulating a career like Rey Mysterio, especially from the longevity aspect. The Master of the 619 is 50 years old and still wrestles full-time, and The Queen of Harts intends to do the same.

