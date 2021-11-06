Did Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair have a real fight?

Nia Jax recently made it to various news headlines as WWE unexpectedly released her on November 4th.

This isn't the first time the former Women's Champion has got her fans buzzing.

On the August 30th, 2021 edition of RAW, Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair were involved in a singles match. The events of the contest got fans confused as both stars started hitting each other with hard strikes. It appeared as if they weren't wrestling as planned and the match had become a real fight.

So did Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair shoot on one another?

Unexpectedly, the answer is yes. According to PWInsider, the events that fans witnessed in the match were real and not scripted. Nia Jax seemingly dropped her opponent on her head, which seemingly started everything. Both had a little miscommunication in the ring that led to them hitting each other for real.

What did D-Von Dudley say about Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair's fight?

There was no heat between the two women backstage. Mike Johnson of PWINSIDER confirmed the awkwardness in the Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax match on WWE RAW was not scripted. It was exactly as it appeared -- a match that devolved into a shoot fight with real slaps and punches. There was no heat between the two women backstage. https://t.co/IT9PSrxqT7

For those unaware, former WWE wrestler D-Von Dudley now works as a backstage producer for WWE. While talking on a recent episode of Table Talk. the former Tag Team Champion revealed some more details about the incident.

"A lot of people suspect Nia and Charlotte got into it heavy," ... "I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren't beating each other up in the back. Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It's as simple as that. They got over it. Were things done in the ring? I think it's obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, 'Well, D-Von said...' No, everybody saw what happened this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It's not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it."

It is good to know that Jax and Flair didn't have a fight or argument backstage after the match. In a sport such as pro-wrestling, these kind of incidents will keep happening. Thankfully, what fans saw was not a big conflict and everything was sorted later.

We wish Nia Jax all the best now that she has left WWE. We hope that she finds success in her future endeavors.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of the podcast.

