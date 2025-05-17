Did Nia Jax really get injured during WWE SmackDown? The truth revealed following horrific incident

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Nia Jax caught in a scary incident during her women’s championship match against the reigning titleholder Tiffany Stratton. Despite enduring brutal offense from the Irresistible Force, including taking a Samoan Drop on the announcers' desk, The Buff Barbie retained her crown.

Fans were baffled and concerned after Nia Jax was busted open during the match. Attempting to steal the win, she grabbed a steel chair. However, the tables turned when Stratton anticipated the attack. As Jax rolled in with a chair, Tiffy launched a calculated missile drop-kick on the Irresistible Force. The edge of the steel chair struck Nia Jax's forehead, causing her to bleed immediately.

Stratton took advantage and followed it by executing the second Prettiest Moonsault of the match, retaining her title. Fans are wondering whether Nia Jax's pouring blood was a real injury or a planned execution. Yes, Jax sustained a legitimate cut.

The moment was an accident, not planned, as it looked. As of this writing, there is no report regarding the horrific incident.

Nia Jax issued a bone-chilling warning to Tiffany Stratton after she was busted open on WWE SmackDown

Following the match, Nia did not sell The Buff Barbie’s Prettiest Moonsault Ever, as she sustained a cut above her head and exited the ring wobbling. Updating her fans and well-wishers and sending a warning to Stratton, The Irresistible Force shared a picture of herself all bloodied on her official Instagram account.

She captioned that nobody makes her bleed her blood. Stratton mocked her in comments, saying she did, indicating their animosity is far from over.

Check out the graphic picture here.

“Nobody makes me bleed my own blood,” wrote Jax.

It will be interesting to see how Jax gets back at The Buff Barbie for making her bleed on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

