Nikki Bella's time in WWE will be fondly remembered for being a pioneer in transforming the women's division in WWE. Not only did she get it done in the ring, but she opened a lot of doors outside of the ring and brought more eyeballs to the company.

The two-time Divas Champion, along with her twin sister Brie, are icons of their generation and rightly earned their place in the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. They are fondly regarded by many in the WWE Universe who see Nikki as a role model for them.

Nikki and Brie appeared on the hit reality series Total Divas, before branching out on their own with Total Bellas. Nikki also appeared on the popular Dancing with the Stars in the USA.

Did Nikki Bella win Dancing with the Stars?

Nikki Bella and her partner Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated from the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars on October 26, 2017. They became the 6th duo eliminated from the competition overall.

BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were partners on Dancing With The Stars, and now the two are engaged. Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were partners on Dancing With The Stars, and now the two are engaged. https://t.co/s8gqSv9iGU

One of the newsworthy stories that came out of the series is that Nikki and her partner Artem became a romantic couple. She discussed their first year as a couple:

"In most situations, like your first year together, it's just like incredible when it's mainly dating and Artem and I, we just fell in love so fast. And then when we got engaged for me I was like, 'Yay.'... [I was] kind of freaking out. And then I found out I was pregnant and it's just -- it was a lot." Nikki Bella said (h/t Too Fab)

When did Nikki Bella last appear for WWE?

Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins TODAY! SO EXCITED! “WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream.... exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. For the first time ever, the ceremony will feature two classes of inductees taking their place in sports-entertainment history” TODAY! SO EXCITED! “WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream.... exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. For the first time ever, the ceremony will feature two classes of inductees taking their place in sports-entertainment history” https://t.co/RZeFJkYTAz

Nikki Bella's last appearance for WWE was during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year.

Alongside her sister Brie, the duo were inducted into the Class of 2020. Their induction was delayed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they eventually got their moment inside the WWE Thunderdome.

Also Read Article Continues below

The duo's last appearance was on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The pair beat up Bayley on the night, who accused WrestleMania hosts Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil of disrespecting her.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Nikki Bella wrestle one more match in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far