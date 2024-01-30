Did nine-time WWE champion go off-script and get eliminated from the Royal Rumble earlier than planned? Possibility explored

30 women fought for glory in the Women's Royal Rumble match last weekend. Of those involved, it was Bayley who emerged as the last woman standing. It was an incredible performance overall, but there were a few questionable spots. One even had to do with a nine-time WWE champion, who might have gone off-script and been eliminated earlier than planned.

We are talking about the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. One half of the Kabuki Warriors, she was involved in a spot with her tag-team partner Kairi Sane. As the latter clung onto the ringside, trying to avoid getting eliminated, she lost her grip, falling to the ground. At first glance, this seemed to be unplanned.

Following Sane's elimination, Asuka herself was eliminated. But, in the few seconds before that, she was seen prompting Bianca Belair to eliminate her. This got many in the WWE Universe questioning if she was eliminated before her allotted time because of the botched spot.

While it was an awkward scenario, it is highly unlikely that it was completely off-script. She probably just called the spot and had to adjust after the Pirate Princess was gone. If it were actually a botch, the tag team champions would have likely appeared alongside Bayley later in the Royal Rumble to explain the situation.

That being said, this is all just speculation. There is no way of knowing what exactly happened in that situation. Only those involved, along with WWE Creative, know if things went as planned or not.

Royal Rumble winner Bayley will announce her opponent on SmackDown

Whether or not Asuka and Kairi Sane were involved in a botched spot at the Royal Rumble does not matter at this point. After all, they will be excited about their Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley.

Although she broke the record for the longest time spent in the ring at the Rumble, Bayley has yet to choose her opponent for WrestleMania. On last night's episode of RAW, it seemed as though she would pick Rhea Ripley. However, after a brief, non-violent confrontation with Nia Jax, she chose to postpone her decision to Friday night.

After being threatened by Jax, it is safe to say that Bayley has a tough choice ahead of her. Should she stick with her guns and pick Mami? Or should she choose her good friend, Io Sky? Either way, the WWE Universe is in for an incredible match.

