Did NXT subtly hint at 28-year-old star making main roster debut soon? Analyzing the clues so far

Several NXT stars were seemingly written off tonight. WWE's developmental brand saw shake-ups in the tag team and singles divisions.

Fans already expected to see former UK Tag Champions The Dyad, who had been working with the Schism over the past year, to be leaving soon. Earlier this year, the duo requested their releases, and on NXT tonight, it was stated that the Schism had "lost two roots" of their tree. However, they weren't the most shocking loss the brand suffered.

After losing in a number one contender's match to Ilja Dragunov in the opening match tonight, former North American Champion Wes Lee cleared out his locker. He was also seen removing the nameplate from it, pulling out all signs of his presence on the brand.

When confronted about the match earlier in the night, Wes said he told his family he would either get to No Mercy or go home. He met his wife Erica at the door, where the two kissed before walking out into the night with their heads hanging low.

If this is the last we've seen of Wes Lee on Tuesdays, then RAW or SmackDown are about to be injected with a lot of energy. The longest and most fighting North American Champion in the title's history, he proved many fans and detractors wrong about his trajectory in WWE.

After his tag team partner was released, Lee stepped up and proved himself a top star on NXT. It might be that those in power see what he can bring to the red or blue brands—a fresh face, an exciting move set, and a star willing to risk it all.

How did Wes Lee's "final" match on NXT play out?

If Wes Lee has wrapped up his NXT commitments, he went out on a high note. He battled Ilja Dragunov for the opportunity to challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy on September 30.

It was the opening match of the show tonight, and Lee kicked things off with a bang, flying right into Dragunov with a nasty leaping forearm. Wes threw everything, but the kitchen sink at Dragunov, but the only man to dethrone Gunther was just too tough to keep down for long.

Lee was launched into the announce table with a German Suplex, turned inside out with devastating clotheslines, and nearly had his chest caved in with vicious chops. Lee's speed and never-say-die attitude against Dragunov's physical ability and sheer brute force were spectacular.

Ultimately, after an incredible back-and-forth war, Dragunov hammered Lee in the back of the head with a forearm that knocked him out cold.

Wes Lee's entire WWE career has been spent stealing the show whenever he's on it, and tonight was no different. On a show where Becky Lynch captured the NXT Women's Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion, fans praise Lee and Dragunov and are dying to know what's next for the Cardiac Kid.

