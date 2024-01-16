Did R-Truth bribe Damian Priest to side with him on RAW? Exploring subtle move you probably missed

R-Truth did something unthinkable on the latest episode of RAW, leading fans to believe he might be bribing Damian Priest in a backstage segment.

R-Truth continues to try to insert himself into The Judgment Day, using different tactics to impress the group members. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, he was in another funny backstage segment with Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest. He possibly tried to bribe Damian with a bundle of Dollars.

The former 24/7 Champion was seen selling The Judgment Day merchandise by adding his name to the shirts. Priest noticed this and called him out for selling the merch in the parking lot. Truth had an answer as he handed Damian his share of the earnings with a bundle of dollar bills.

The money could also be a bribe from Truth to convince Damian to support him in his ongoing pursuit to join The Judgment Day. Later in the show, Priest confronted his group and seemingly defended R-Truth when others opposed him.

It has been seen previously that Damian is the only one who doesn't want Truth out of his faction. Therefore, the duo could also be seen assisting each other in their forthcoming prospects.

Fans could also see Truth helping Señor Money in the Bank to eventually cash in his contract and become the world champion.

R-Truth on Damian Priest helping him work with The Judgment Day on RAW

During his appearance on Busted Open recently, R-Truth opened up on working with The Judgment Day on RAW upon his return:

“I was happy, I was ready to get out the house. I was ready to come back to the sport I love. When they said you’re working with Judgment Day, I was like, let’s do it, I’m ready. What are we doing? They could have told me I was working with anybody, and I was ready. But I will say this, the Judgment Day, they all fought for me."

Truth also revealed how Damian fought for him to work with the group:

"I will say, Damian Priest was the one [who said], ‘We should keep you around. This thing’s kind of working.’ He actually went to Hunter, I think. Damian Priest kind of fought for it.” [H/T Yahoo]

Only time will tell where the story between Truth and Judgment Day is headed on RAW as he continues entertaining the fans.

