Randy Orton recently solidified his status as one of the greatest of all time at WWE Survivor Series 2021 by breaking the record for most pay-per-view appearances by any wrestler throughout the history of WWE.

The Apex Predator has always showcased a praiseworthy character on-screen. He has a lot of tattoos on his body that add value to his persona as WWE's Legend Killer.

Did Randy Orton have a Marine Corps tattoo?

The answer is yes. Fans might not know that their favorite WWE Legend worked in the US Marines in 1998-1999. As a mark of his service, he had a 'USMC' tattoo on his left arm which was an abbreviation for United States Marine Corps. However, he later covered up the tattoo. But why?

While speaking to WWE's Superstar Ink, the former world champion revealed that he got it covered up as he got discharged due to bad conduct.

"I had a tattoo on my left arm that read ‘USMC' for United States Marine Corps. When I got my bad conduct discharge and got sent home I got rid of the tattoo by getting it covered up" said Orton.

It is interesting to see that a superstar like Randy Orton once worked for the United States Marine Corps. His other tattoos represent many significant things about his life and you can find details about their meaning in this article.

Did Randy Orton's tattoo artist sue WWE?

WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TV



wrestletalk.com/news/randy-ort… Here's the latest update on the Randy Orton #WWE 2K tattoo lawsuit case: Here's the latest update on the Randy Orton #WWE 2K tattoo lawsuit case:wrestletalk.com/news/randy-ort…

Unexpectedly, yes. Randy Orton's tattoo artist Catherine Alexander once sued WWE. It happened around 2017, when WWE was promoting its newest game, WWE 2K18.

The graphics of the game were excellent, and the Viper's character model was created to look exactly like his real-life personality. This depiction of him included his tattoos. His tattoo artist was offended that they used the tattoos without her consent.

Team Randy Orton @TeamOrton_ PHOTO: Look who's Tattoo is on WWE's Superstar Sunday INK. The bible verse on Randy Orton's arm: http://t.co/ejRNWZv6Yc PHOTO: Look who's Tattoo is on WWE's Superstar Sunday INK. The bible verse on Randy Orton's arm: http://t.co/ejRNWZv6Yc

She claimed that the majority of tattoos were her original copyrighted art, and WWE can not use it commercially without purchasing the rights. The lawsuit is still undergoing trials, so it isn't clear if Catherine Alexander will get any royalty paid to her by WWE and Take-Two Games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Should Randy Orton get some more tattoos? Sound off in the comments section!

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Is Randy Orton one of the greatest wrestlers of all time? Yes No 0 votes so far