Did Rhea Ripley get injured on WWE RAW? Analyzing scary spot

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW saw General Manager Adam Pearce adding Rhea Ripley to the WrestleMania 41 Women’s World Championship match against the 2025 Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair and the reigning Women’s World champion, IYO SKY. Belair and Ripley were the first to sign the contract, and they got into an argument. IYO tried to intervene them, but Mami disrespectfully shoved her aside.
The Eradicator, being disrespectful to her, angered IYO SKY, who initiated to leave the ring and stayed for a while at the apron. She then launched a springboard dropkick, taking out both Mami and The EST of WWE.
Eagle-eyed fans caught a scary moment from the segment - SKY’s kick connected with Rhea Ripley’s neck, and she forcefully connected her nose with Belair’s shoulder. Fans expressed concern for Rhea’s health and questioned whether The Nightmare injured her. The answer is likely no. Neither The Eradicator nor WWE has reacted to the scary spot on social media, suggesting Rhea is probably not injured, despite the rough spot.
Rhea Ripley might punish the WWE Women’s World Champion
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are invested in a heated rivalry and have ignored the considerable threat from Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. Nevertheless, the Genius of the Sky made her presence known to both superstars through her strong actions on the red brand.
The Nightmare may be upset by SKY’s actions, as she could have injured herself before a major WrestleMania match-up. Rhea Ripley might return the favor to IYO SKY by attacking her and Bianca Belair in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, raising the stakes of a Triple Threat contest.
The Damage CTRL member pulled the big upset on RAW after the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where she defeated Rhea to become the new Women’s World Champion. However, Mami blamed Belair for causing a distraction, escalating it into a Triple Threat affair.
It will be interesting to see if SKY can defeat both stars and retain her title at WrestleMania.