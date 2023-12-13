Did Roman Reigns train under Tony Khan's leadership in the Jacksonville Jaguars? Exploring his football career

Roman Reigns has proven time and time again that he was made to be a wrestler, especially as he belongs to the Anoa'i family. While it may have looked like his path had guided him naturally to professional wrestling, that wasn't his initial plan.

Roman Reigns began his football journey in high school and escalated it in college. While at the Georgia Institute of Technology, he joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team as a defensive tackle. Due to his impressive performance, he garnered the attention of two NFL teams, one now managed by Tony Khan – the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reigns was initially signed by the Minnesota Vikings in May 2007 but was released later that month because his physical exam revealed he had leukemia. In August of that year, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was let go a week later. At the time, Tony Khan was still not involved with the Jaguars.

In 2007, the same year Roman was recruited by the Jaguars, Tony had just finished college. He graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He only joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, after his father, Shahid Khan, purchased the team.

The Head of the Table eventually signed with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 2008. He played for one season (five games) but was released in November and retired from professional football.

Was becoming a wrestler part of Roman Reigns' plans?

Due to The Tribal Chief's intial career path, it's a wonder he even considered becoming a wrestler. However, as a member of the Anoa'i wrestling family, it may have been decided as a matter of course.

Roman Reigns shared with Carlos Pineda of Southern Pigskin that if football didn't work out, his second plan was to join professional wrestling. The WWE star said he could enjoy and thrive in that environment.

"I always had that in the back of my mind and fully in my heart that I knew if football didn't work out, wrestling would be something that I know I could enjoy. It's something I could thrive in and become that star and be a difference maker in this world."

What is Roman Reigns up to now?

Roman's football career may not have worked out, but his wrestling career sure has. He rose to the top of the division in 2020 after turning heel and has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over a thousand days. He is set to return to SmackDown this week after last appearing at Crown Jewel.

Despite Roman's rocky beginnings in football, and even wrestling, he found his footing in the sport and has cemented himself as one of WWE's most notable stars.