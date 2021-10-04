Did Shane McMahon survive a helicopter crash?

Shane McMahon was involved in a helicopter crash on July 19, 2017, off the coast of Long Island, New York. It was reported that the helicopter suffered engine failure and plunged into the Atlantic Ocean below.

Thankfully, Shane McMahon survived the incident without any injuries. He can probably thank all of his high-risk falls in WWE for not sustaining any life-changing trauma.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter suffered a malfunction whilst airborne, with the pilot declaring a mayday emergency. Once the chopper had crashed into the ocean, emergency services immediately dealt with the scary situation.

Vince McMahon's son spoke about the incident at a press conference once he had been rescued:

"Well, it’s very unsettling when all of the sudden you have something happen. You hear a bang and then you start to say, ‘we’re going to do an emergency landing in the water.’ Yes, it was very unnerving," Shane McMahon said. (h/t CNBC)

Don Dobby, one of the lifeguards who rescued him, confirmed that the former WWE European Champion was calm despite the incident.

It was miraculous that he and the rest of the crew came out of the incident unscathed. There's no doubt that under normal circumstances, an incident like this would have seen catastrophic results.

When did Shane McMahon last appear on WWE TV?

Shane McMahon last appeared for WWE at the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view in April 2021. He faced Braun Strowman in a steel cage match on Night One of the Show of Shows. Shane suffered a pinfall defeat to the Monster Among Men, which ultimately ended their feud.

Braun Strowman discussed the match with Sports Illustrated in May 2021:

"Let’s be real here. I’m a ground-based athlete, so that was unreal. You have to give mad credit to Shane. I could hear the crowd come alive when we were on top of the cage. Shane literally gave his body to me, trusting his life in my hands, and that rumble from the crowd gave me goosebumps. It was an honor to go out there with him," Braun Strowman said. (h/t ewrestling)

