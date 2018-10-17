Did SmackDown 1000 live up to the hype?

SmackDown 1000 was lit

In the modern era of short attention spans and shows springing up at what feels like every moment, reaching 1000 episodes is a significant milestone. It has been a long road for the blue brand, but the perseverance of the stars, management, and the creative team finally culminated in SmackDown 1000. The SmackDown 1000 results are in, and the question running through the mind of every fan is whether the show lived up to all the hype that came before it.

Too much nostalgia

With previous events like RAW 25, the WWE was accused of being overly nostalgic s they had to walk a fine line on SmackDown 1000 to avoid drowning the fans in nostalgia. In this article, we take a look at some of the sections on the show to determine whether or not SmackDown 1000 lived up to the hype.

#1. Truth TV

Getting to 1,000 episodes is only possible if you have an entire universe behind you. Thank you, #WWE Universe, for celebrating #SD1000 with us. Here’s to 1,000 more. pic.twitter.com/fVI5B0jTWn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 17, 2018

The second episode of Truth TV was on SmackDown 1000, and it was nothing short of glorious. Since teaming up with Carmella, R-Truth has become even more popular, and it has inspired him to do some of his best work.

On this week's episode of Truth TV, his guests were the McMahon Family, and I was initially afraid that his lack of chemistry with Stephanie would make the segment awkward. Stephanie had other plans because she relied on her charm and gift of gab to get the crowd fired up. When Shane came out to the ring, I figured out that they were going to do a bickering siblings segment and I wasn't disappointed. Shane and Stephanie have the most chemistry in the WWE, and it took the intervention of Mr. McMahon to prevent the siblings from fighting it out.

The fans loved Vince and gave him a "What?!" chant for his efforts which brought back a lot of memories. The segment hit its climax towards the end when Vince called for a dance break, and everyone in the ring and some fans in the stands started dancing.

Arctic's verdict: This was the right way to start the show and ensure that the McMahon family does not overshadow the rest of the night.

