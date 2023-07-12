Did The Judgment Day really get involved in a backstage brawl following WWE RAW? All we know so far! 

This week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day had a better time compared to previous weeks. From Finn Balor and Damian Priest sorting their differences to the faction winning in the main event, Judgment Day looked like their old and dominant selves. This naturally led to a lot of excitement from the WWE Universe.

However, per reports, an argument took place backstage after the match. The reported argument happened in Gorilla Position, but there was never the threat of a physical confrontation breaking out. Further details were revealed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Johnson reported that the argument took place because some spots did not go as planned. Due to this, there was a lot of blame going around, and one talent was blamed in particular, though the wrestler's name was withheld. In his report, Johnson wrote:

"We are told the brunt of the issue was how the match went as there were apparently some spots that didn't go as initially planned and were 'clunky' with two sources placing the blame on the fact that aspects of the match were changed at the last literal second' and one source placing the blame on one talent who they didn't want to name to 'not make the Internet go insane."

Check out the highlights of Judgment Day's main event match in the video below:

From what it seems, the reported argument backstage was born of frustration and a difference in opinion between the wrestlers. Since this incident took place, The Judgment Day appeared on NXT and were called out to a match by the NXT Champion.

The Judgment Day made their appearance on NXT this week

As advertised, The Judgment Day made its appearance on this week's episode of NXT. Not only did the faction appear, but they also opened the show. During the segment, Finn Balor mentioned to the crowd how he was back home, considering his illustrious run with the former black and gold brand.

While the segment continued to progress and Dominik Mysterio received heavy boos, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupted the proceedings. The NXT Champion claimed that while Balor belonged on NXT's Mount Rushmore, this was his building now.

He went on to challenge The Judgment Day to a match later on the show. While earlier it was not clear if this match would be a six-man affair or a normal tag match, WWE later made it official that Hayes and Trick would face the team of Balor and Priest in the main event.

This will be the second time Hayes will be facing The Judgment Day. Earlier, he competed against Finn Balor in his main roster debut on RAW. Despite losing that bout, the NXT Champion gained recognition and appreciation. This time around, Hayes will surely look to register a victory over The Judgment Day.

