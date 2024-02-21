Did The Rock know a WWE secret that only Vince McMahon's close circle knew? Exploring potential evidence

Recently, The Rock made a huge splash in the business world, becoming a board member of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. With this move, he has acquired power that allows him to influence the inner workings of WWE. He is privy to every secret, plan, and resource the company has at its disposal. However, The Brahma Bull may have been aware of some of the company's secrets even before joining the board. In particular, a secret that only Vince McMahon's close circle knew.

The secret has to do with none other than The Undertaker, widely regarded as one of the best in history. The Rock, having fought against Taker several times, was apparently aware that the legendary "Streak" would end at WrestleMania 30.

The Undertaker's impressive streak of 21-0, spanning over three decades, was brought to an abrupt halt by Brock Lesnar and surprising everyone. Prior to the fight, it was thought that only a select few including Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and The Undertaker himself were aware of this outcome.

However, according to Brian Gerwitz, former head writer at WWE and the author of the book, There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, The People's Champ was also aware of this 'little' secret. In his book, he recalls how he entered Johnson's dressing room when the Hollywood megastar dropped the bomb on him out of the blue.

"I went to The Rock's dressing room in a daze, thinking that would be the craziest thing to happen that day, when Rock turned to me and said, 'Hey did you hear Brock's beating Taker?'" wrote Gerwitz

This just goes to show that word travels fast in the industry, especially if you are The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. Now that he's officially a part of the management, who knows what else he has learned?

The Rock cemented his heel turn last week as he officially joined The Bloodline

Fans of WWE welcomed The Rock's transition to a managerial position with open arms, appreciating his long history with the company. However, his interference in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns was met with criticism, as it deviated from the intended storyline and hindered Rhodes' character development.

Unexpectedly, the WWE Universe expressed disapproval towards The Rock, shifting their focus towards him in response to his recent actions. Chants of "Rocky S*cks" started being heard on RAW and SmackDown, shocking many.

Furthermore, Johnson butted heads with Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show. With all this, it seemed plausible that a heel turn was on the cards, and on last week's episode of SmackDown, it finally happened, as The People's Champ officially became a member of The Bloodline.

After years, Rocky is once again a villain in WWE. This has made things so much more interesting as we are now firmly on The Road to WrestleMania. One thing is for sure, the WWE Universe cannot wait to see how things unfold.

