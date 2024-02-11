Did The Rock officially turn for the first time in 7372 days during WrestleMania XL Kickoff? Analysing former WWE champion's own words

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock is set to make his first appearance in the Stamford-based company after having an unforgettable WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. For those who might not know, during the Press Event, Cody Rhodes officially challenged Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All despite The Tribal Chief choosing The People's Champion for his WrestleMania XL match.

Things became heated when Rhodes targeted the Samoan family, which resulted in The Rock stepping in and aligning himself with The Tribal Chief. The former WWE Champion also slapped The American Nightmare, which generated a huge buzz among fans regarding the potential heel turn of The Great One in the company.

However, recently, The Rock officially affirmed that he turned into the villainous character during the Press Event. The People's Champion made this declaration through his latest official social media post, where he addressed how some people were using his name and tried to create a false and toxic narrative online just to draw attention to themselves.

An X/Twitter user pointed out how The Great One was heavingly booed during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amid this, he also provoked fans to chant Maui next time while targeting the People’s Fund of Maui. In response, The Rock stated how he tries to refrain from the toxicity and the false narrative created by some users. However, the tragic event reference forced him to give a response to this post.

The Hollywood star confirmed that he received boos from the crowd during the Press Event as he turned heel in the Stamford-based company, which means bad guy in terms of wrestling. The last time The Brahma Bull played the villainous character in the Stamford-based company was on December 7, 2003, which is almost 7372 days from writing.

Check out an excerpt from The Rock's tweet below:

"This moment you’re referring to is from our @WWE press conference this past Thursday where I turned “heel” - wrestling parlance for bad guy. I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it."

You can check out The Rock's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Rock also explained how the People’s Fund of Maui has been helping the affected people of that area.

Triple H targeted The Rock on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked off the show with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. During this segment, The King of Kings confirmed that WrestleMania 40 will witness a showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as the main event.

The Game also targeted The Great One and took multiple jabs at him, which came as a surprise to many fans.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to witness what will happen when The People's Champion makes his return to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!