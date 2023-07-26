Did The Rock pass on his iconic finisher to 40- year old star? Analysing possible passing of the torch

The Rock is the most flamboyant superstar the company has ever produced. The former WWE Champion could charm the crowd in more than one way. Wrestling, speaking, singing, comedic timing, you name it, and The Brahma Bull could do it all.

Being so talented in multiple chores made young pro wrestlers want to try and emulate his style. Since joining WWE, the company's Megastar," LA Knight, has been seen delivering an elbow drop of his own. The style and delivery of the move look quite similar to The People's Elbow. This has made fans wonder if The Rock passed on his iconic move to Knight himself.

The Rock hasn't done so publicly or on WWE TV. LA Knight's move just seems to be inspired by The Great One, similar to how The Bloodline started using Rock Bottom and Jey Uso uses the People's Punch. Granted, there is an argument to be made that The Bloodline is family, so they can inherit Rock's moves, however, LA Knight just picked the elbow on his own.

WWE Superstar calls out The Rock for SummerSlam

A few weeks ago, The Rock reacted to a post regarding SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller. Since then, the Aussie has been obsessed with the former WWE Champion. In any interview on WWE TV or outside of it, Waller is calling out Dwayne Johnson every chance he gets.

Speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Grayson Waller issued an open invitation to the future WWE Hall of Famer. The Aussie superstar is calling The Great One to SummerSlam to be a guest on the Grayson Waller effect.

"There's now an open invitation to The Grayson Waller Effect. If he wants to come on the show, you know," Waller said. "I know his daughter is in a cult right now in NXT, his family is in shambles on the main show, but he seems to be worried about Grayson Waller."

Check out the video below:

While the former WWE Champion loves shutting down people who try to cross him, it looks very unlikely that he will return on SummerSlam. We are still unaware of his movie schedule; however, the WWE Legend has multiple businesses that keep him busy when not shooting a film. If he does return to the WWE, it would make sense for him to somehow be involved in The Bloodline angle rather than any other storyline.

WWE has been trying to bring back The Great One for over two years now. The reported vision was to set up a once-in-a-lifetime match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as the main event.

