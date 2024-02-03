Did The Rock prove CM Punk’s words right following his SmackDown return? The star’s 13-year-old tweet resurfaces on social media

Last night, WWE Universe was left shocked as The Rock returned to SmackDown to confront his cousin, Roman Reigns. It was a viral moment that shook the entire sports entertainment industry.

Until now, many believed that WrestleMania 40 would see The Tribal Chief defend his title against Cody Rhodes. However, with The Brahma Bull's comeback, many are asking if CM Punk was correct all along.

For context, during the buildup to WrestleMania 28, Punk and The Rock had a heated exchange. For a year, WWE hyped up the big event, which would pit The People's Champion against John Cena in Miami, Florida. However, this didn't sit well with The Best in the World, who felt he deserved more than the man who is a part-timer and believed Rock abandoned the company for Hollywood.

In response, Johnson took to X/Twitter to mock The Second City Saint with a tweet that has resurfaced. The Hollywood star claimed he was main eventing WrestleMania because he draws more money in one night than Punk ever will.

And now, WWE Universe is wondering if The Straight Edge Superstar had it right all along. After all, this time around, many believe The Rock is stealing what should be Cody Rhodes' spotlight.

To say Punk was right all along is a bit farfetched. Granted, he is right when he says that Johnson's focus is more fixed on his ventures outside of WWE and that, despite this, he still gets special treatment.

But there is no telling what the future holds. There are still close to two months left before WrestleMania 40, and anything can happen between now and then. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see.

WWE Universe was not happy with The Rock's return to SmackDown

Last night was supposed to be a defining moment in Cody Rhodes' career. He was seemingly going to choose Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 and finally finish his family's story. At least, that is what the script that belongs to WWE Universe reads.

However, after what unfolded, this script seems highly unlikely to be made into a movie. With The Rock's comeback, it appears like WWE plans to have Reigns defend his championship against his cousin at The Showcase of the Immortals.

But, as usual, many refuse to accept what they don't want. And, according to some fans, they definitely do not want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Nevertheless, there is nothing much WWE Universe can do about this. Hopefully, WWE Creative can come up with a compelling storyline that keeps fans tuned in and perhaps allows Rhodes to still assume his destiny down the line.

