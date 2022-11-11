Did The Shield really injure The Undertaker in WWE?

Despite still being one of the top dogs in the 2010s, The Undertaker wasn't in his absolute prime. The Phenom would occasionally appear on WWE TV and wrestle a WrestleMania match every year.

In 2013, leading up to SummerSlam, WWE was planning a feud between The Brothers of Destruction and an upcoming faction known as The Shield. As we were nearing SummerSlam, The Shield attacked The Undertaker in brutal fashion.

The hounds of justice fired multiple chair shots at The Deadman. The final nail in The Undertaker's coffin was a triple powerbomb onto the commentary table that laid the deadman out cold.

Many WWE fans felt both factions would go to battle at WWE SummerSlam, however, according to David Meltzer, The Undertaker possibly got injured during the segment, as he went for shoulder surgery post that edition of RAW.

"At one point Undertaker & Kane vs. The Shield was a potential SummerSlam match, stemming from the angle where The Shield put Undertaker through the table with the triple-team popowerbombHowever, Undertaker was either injured in that angle legitimately, or the angle was done because he was scheduled for shoulder surgery. Either way, he’s recovering from shoulder surgery now and won’t be at SummerSlam and it’s doubtful he’ll be around until his usual pre-Mania return." (H/T- (Bleacher Report)

Even though this match would have lit up the evening, SummerSlam 2013 was nothing short of stupendous. It had top matches like Brock Lesnar vs CM Punk, Daniel Bryan vs John Cena, and more.

Former WWE Superstar received valuable advice from The Undertaker

The Undertaker was one of Vince McMahon's locker room leaders in the 1990s. Since then, The Deadman has resolved many matters or disputes between superstars. If someone needed guidance or advice, The Hall of Famer was the first one to help.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene recently, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree revealed what advice The Undertaker gave him early in his career. Dupree revealed that the former world champion told him to be selfish for the right reasons.

"He once sat with me, I was 20. He said ‘Rene, in this business you gotta be selfish for the right reasons’. I thought for years that I might know what he was talking about, and I never forgot that. After a few years I thought I knew, now I understand what he was talking about and I’m lucky that I can be in a position where I can take that advice and apply it. So now where I’m at I gotta be selfish for the right reasons, meaning you are your own business, Rene Dupree is my business, so I gotta be selfish for me." (From 0:28 to 1:23)

