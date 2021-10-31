Triple H, who currently works as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, is one of the biggest names ever produced in the pro-wrestling industry.

He is one of the very few stars to have double-digit world title reigns. Instances of wrestlers attacking fans are rare, and you can hardly expect someone like Triple H to ever attack a fan.

So, did Triple H beat a wrestling fan for real?

Surprisingly, yes. In 1998, Triple H faced Stone Cold Steve Austin at a WWE house show in Berlin. Austin was arguably the biggest wrestling star at that time, who had a tremendous amount of fans as well as haters. One such hater attacked the Texas Rattlesnake after he hit Triple H's manager, Chyna with a stunner and pinned The Game for the three-count.

The fan attacked Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H tried to protect his companion. The former WWE Champion sort-of suplexed the fan and proceeded to hit him with numerous punches. The match's referee Mike Chioda also hit the fan with some kicks before security arrived and ejected him out of the ring.

All thanks to a YouTube user named groundunder who filmed the incident and later uploaded it to YouTube in 2016.

Stone Cold Steve Austin mentioned this incident in an episode of the Steve Austin Show and shared his thoughts about the event.

“I was wrestling Triple H, and Chyna was ringside, and after I stun Chyna and get the 1, 2, 3 on Triple H, a fan hits the ring and tries to attack me.”

“Triple H had his eyes open just like a shark laying there. I thought the fan was one of the boys because way back in the day after a match, after a house show, we’d come out from the back and jump in there and take guys finishers as a rib! This wasn’t a rib; it was a fan who was at ringside who happened to be a Triple H and Chyna fan and was not very happy that Stone Cold Steve Austin had given him a Stunner and got the three count.” said Austin.

When was the last time Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin were featured together in WWE?

On July 22nd, 2019, WWE aired a special Reunion episode of RAW. At the event, various legends like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Booker T celebrated their journey in WWE.

In the closing segment of the show, all legends appeared on the stage while Hulk Hogan conversed with his come crowd in Tampa, Florida. After the Hulkster was done talking, Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit and he made his way to the ring. After talking about how all the wrestlers, audience and other staff are like family to him, Austin closed the show as all legends celebrated in the ring.

Hopefully, we will see Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin on a WWE show very soon. Who knows? The Texas Rattlesnake may even be the one who inducts Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame!

