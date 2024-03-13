Did Triple H make a huge mistake by not bringing the 6-time World Champion back to WWE for WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania XL is just under a month away, and the company is firing on all cylinders to prepare for the biggest wrestling event of the year. All storylines are reaching their climaxes heading into the show, but Bayley and Damage CTRL's story still has some loose ends. The Megastar needs some backup, and the six-time World Champion Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) would've fit in perfectly.

The WWE Women's Championship storyline has finally started to take interesting turns as life for Bayley gets more difficult by the day. First, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane betrayed the former leader of Damage CTRL, and then her very good friend Dakota Kai turned on her, too.

The challenger finds herself all alone, heading into WrestleMania XL. This could have been a good way to bring Sasha Banks back. The six-time champ could have been the best backup for her fellow horsewoman and a huge star attraction to the event, especially after her controversial exit from the company.

While this could look like a Triple H blunder, this move could be a career-changing one for Bayley. The Role Model overcoming four superstars at WrestleMania XL to become the WWE Women's Champion could cement Bayley's legacy for good and make her one of the GOATs.

Sasha Banks could return to WWE, but not at WrestleMania XL

Sasha Banks and Naomi had a bitter exit from WWE, and many thought that they would never see them in a WWE ring again. However, Naomi's return this year proves that time heals all wounds.

While Banks making her return at WrestleMania XL is almost out of the question, fans will hopefully see her back in the company somewhere down the line. The Boss herself has talked about it in an interview with Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast:

"I know I'm gonna be back there one day. Okay? So it's not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling, in a lot of places."

CM Punk's return to the company with Triple H in charge shows nothing is impossible. The Voice of the Voiceless was even rumored to finally get a WrestleMania main event match until his injury. If Punk can come back, we are sure that Sasha Banks will one day, too.