Did Triple H really have a heart attack? Looking at what caused The Game's WWE retirement

Triple H retired from in-ring competition back in 2022. The Game's last match occurred in 2021 when he battled Randy Orton to a draw in a street fight. Since then, he has mainly worked as the chief content officer for WWE.

We've seen Triple H appear a few times on-screen for special events like the DX 25th anniversary and RAW is XXX. Unfortunately, we'll never see Trips compete in the ring again. In September 2021, he suffered a "cardiac event" caused by a genetic heart issue.

During an appearance on First Take in 2022, he explained what happened to him when everything went wrong.

"I was in heart failure. Bad. By the next morning, as they figured that out in the evening, the next morning as they were sending me down to get an MRI done and go in for a heart cath, my injection fracture was down to a 12," he said. [0:57 in the video below]

The Cerebral Assassin stated that he was nose-diving and that it was possible that things could've gone differently easily.

What did Grayson Waller say about Triple H and his cardiac episode?

Triple H took a stray shot from WWE Superstar Grayson Waller at NXT Roadblock. The Aussie Sensation brought WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels out to the ring for the latest episode of the Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller attempted to goad the showrunner of the brand into a match at NXT Stand and Deliver, which takes place during WrestleMania weekend. He even brought up the rocky relationship between HBK and Bret Hart. However, one of the points that affected Shawn was when Waller brought up Triple H.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "The only reason you're sitting in that position in gorilla is cause your best mate Hunter had a heart attack." -- Grayson Waller to Shawn Michaels "The only reason you're sitting in that position in gorilla is cause your best mate Hunter had a heart attack." -- Grayson Waller to Shawn Michaels https://t.co/56rZ9K93zC

When Triple H fell ill, Shawn took over NXT. In September 2022, it was confirmed that Michaels was now the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

"The only reason you're sitting in that position in Gorilla is cause your best mate Hunter had a heart attack," Grayson Waller said during NXT Roadblock.

The final straw for Shawn Michaels came when Grayson insulted the brand itself. The legend knew he would be challenged to a match by him, but he's turned down many who are better than Waller.

However, there was one man who bled NXT and one that had some unfinished business with Waller. Johnny Gargano then returned to fight for Trips, Michaels, and all of NXT.

