Did Triple H really refuse to let Logan Paul win Money in the Bank? Latest report on WWE creative's decision backstage

A new backstage report has detailed Triple H's alleged reaction to the WWE creative team's plans for the Money in the Bank winners this year, contradicting recent rumors involving Logan Paul.

The social media star recently made a huge return and declared himself the final contestant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Recent reports suggested that the WWE creative team wanted Paul to win the coveted contract, but Triple H did not like the idea.

The latest updates suggest that The Game has not openly criticized any backstage pitches. The booking department has already decided who will win the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Matches. Hence, the results won't change until Vince McMahon interferes.

As reported by Ringside News, a tenured source in the WWE creative team has confirmed that Triple H has not publicly stated his disapproval of the MITB plans.

"No matter the finish, Triple H has not openly said anything against the [rumored] MTIB finish. Why would he do that?" said the source.

This implies that even if the creative team has decided on Logan Paul as the Money in the Bank 2023 winner, Triple H has not openly objected to the booking decision. The company seemingly recognizes the social media star as a reliable medium to draw new viewers.

Paul has had sporadic but excellent matches against top superstars, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, where he delivered impressive in-ring performances.

WWE reportedly planning a blockbuster Logan Paul feud after MITB 2023

It was previously indicated on RAW that Logan Paul might eventually feud with Ricochet after Money in the Bank. However, recent reports have suggested that the creative team is leaning towards a potential feud between Logan Paul and LA Knight.

izzy ☻ @mamimcintyre ‍ i’m sorry but i cannot get over how la knight ATE up logan paul like that; it was great. i’m sorry but i cannot get over how la knight ATE up logan paul like that; it was great. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/s3XmnKI9SX

The fans have unanimously picked LA Knight as the top favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank contract this year. He crossed paths with Paul and roasted the social media star, teasing a blockbuster feud if the two are booked in an entertaining program.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will pick Logan Paul over rumored winner LA Knight as the next Mr. Money in the Bank. The result would be controversial, but it would undoubtedly draw much attention.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes