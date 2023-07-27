Did Triple H receive special treatment in WWE because of his wife Stephanie McMahon? Exploring possibility

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are the most powerful couple in the wrestling industry. When The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess got married, the reaction to their wedding was initially mixed. While many were happy for the couple, some were cynical and felt The Game did it to build his career.

Triple H was a true main-event talent, consistently involved in major rivalries or in the World Championship picture. This made many wonder if Hunter was pushed because he is Vince's son-in-law.

The Game answered this question, claiming the expectations for him went to another level instead of making his life easier.

"If any of the guys feel that way I don't know. Any of the guys I directly have worked with like Chris Benoit, Shawn Michaels, or any of them would tell you that I don't. I think I am held to a higher standard a lot of times than other guys are. I have to be the example for everybody else not only because I represent myself, but I also represent Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and the company in a lot of people's eyes. Instead of favoritism I actually get the wrath easier you know."

It is evident that the former World Champion has been one of the constants for the company in the last couple of decades. We hardly ever saw Triple H take a break or disappear from WWE TV, apart from injury time.

Triple H had to face a lot of backstage heat after marrying Stephanie McMahon

Very early on, Triple H was interested in the backstage workings of delivering a wrestling show and not just the in-ring work. As he gained experience in the company, Vince allowed him to help out with planning before the shows.

The talent didn't really appreciate it; however, and after his marriage to Stephanie, things got even worse.

In his book "Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body", the CCO revealed that a few people were upset when he got married to the boss' daughter, and it affected him for some time.

"Once we got back together, people really started to get negative about my role in the company and how it was bullsh*t that I was still working but also helping make decisions. It bothered me somewhat at first because I felt that so many of the same people who two years earlier were praising me and they don't matter. As long as I know that I only do what's right for the business-regardless of how something affects my character-as long as that remains true, I'll be okay"

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have so far had a marriage of love and prosperity despite people's initial reservations. They have been happily married for almost two decades and have three beautiful daughters.

