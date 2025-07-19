Did Triple H subtly confirm a new alliance for WWE star returning after 398 days? Potential twist explored

WWE SmackDown has seen a few new alliances pop up in the past few weeks. In the women’s division, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair teamed up to fight for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025. Meanwhile, in the men’s division, Andrade and Rey Fenix became number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles this week. Interestingly, the Chief Content Officer, Triple H, could have now come up with another new alliance, which will see Giulia join hands with a returning Kiana James.Born Kayla Klingensmith, the 28-year-old was absent from active programming since June 17, 2024, when she fought Zelina Vega and IYO SKY in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifier. Following this, she picked up a leg injury, which sidelined her for 398 days, just weeks after securing a main roster spot on WWE RAW.This week on SmackDown, Kiana James was spotted with Giulia. The duo was speaking to each other in the background when the cameras focused on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair during a backstage promo. Thus, there is a chance that Triple H could be planning to form a new alliance between the returning James and the reigning Women’s United States Champion.Kiana James has already made an in-ring return in the Main Event tapings just before this week’s episode of SmackDown. Thus, she could soon be seen in action on Friday nights on the blue brand.While the possibility of James teaming up with Giulia is high from what was seen in San Antonio, all of this is speculation so far, and nothing has been confirmed by the promotion yet.Giulia is still waiting for her challenger for WWE SummerSlam 2025This year’s WWE SummerSlam will be held across two nights, which means every championship belt will likely be put on the line. While most titleholders have received their opponents and are focusing on promos, Giulia still awaits her challenger for The Biggest Party of the Summer.Her feud with Zelina Vega seems to have smothered, which leaves Chelsea Green open for a comeback. However, there is a chance that The Beautiful Madness may get a new challenger or multiple opponents gunning for her title at WWE SummerSlam. Irrespective of all this, the Japanese star recently revealed that she was looking forward to being in a big match.With just two weeks remaining before everyone goes to New Jersey for SummerSlam, Triple H will need to find someone quickly. It will also be interesting to see what role Kiana James plays in all of this, and if she will help the Women’s United States Champion in keeping her title safe.