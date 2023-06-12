Did WCW Legend really stalk The Undertaker's ex-wife in his 40s?

The Undertaker has been a part of some of the most infamous and controversial moments on WWE television. The Deadman once fought a veteran after he found out the star was stalking Taker’s ex-wife Sara Calaway.

Some fans could say The Undertaker’s ex-wife was legitimately stalked more than two decades ago, but that’s far from the truth. Both Sara and The Phenom were part of the infamous stalker storyline that saw them go up against former WCW Champion Diamond Dallas Page.

The former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion also allegedly got into trouble with the American Badass for writing down their matches on a piece of paper. The whole incident was detailed by Disco Inferno during an episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast in 2022.

"He went to WWE and he was going to be wrestling with 'Taker and he had the match like written out on paper. Hunter told him, 'do not show that to 'Taker,' showed it to 'Taker anyway. And the famous story is 'Taker saw it, crumbled it up, and threw it in the garbage. Because like, these old school guys weren't like wanted their match written down top to bottom, you know, and Page didn't get that," he said. [1:31 - 1:56]

DDP talked about his alleged issue with The Undertaker during his interview with The Hannibal TV. The WWE Hall of Famer said his backstage communication with Taker ahead of their matches was overblown because of the feud.

DDP lost to The Undertaker’s ex-wife in WWE

DDP was one of the many stars that Vince McMahon had brought from WCW to then-WWF as part of the infamous Invasion storyline. Despite being one of the most popular stars in Ted Turner’s promotion, DDP was booked to be a jobber on WWE television.

Many fans saw the stalker storyline as an insult to both DDP and the reputation he had left behind in WCW. Vince McMahon had him stalk The Taker’s ex-wife in some of the most uncomfortable and embarrassing moments in WWE history.

DDP revealed himself to be the stalker on episode of RAW is War in 2001. The former WCW Champion entered the ring to The Undertaker’s theme song, complete with the chopper. He then took off his mask to a huge pop from the crowd.

The Deadman’s storyline with DDP brought Sara to WWE television. She first appeared in a series of footage shot by the stalker. Her in-ring debut for the promotion came on August 20, 2001, episode of RAW is WAR.

Sara took on her stalker in her in-ring debut. She defeated DDP with the help of her then husband. The Deadman's ex-wife would disappear quietly only to return for a segment with Brock Lesnar on the September 12, 2002, episode of SmackDown.

The extremely personal storyline culminated in a Hell in a Cell match between the Undertaker and then-WWE Champion Lesnar at No Mercy 2002. The Next Big Thing defeated the American Badass that night in one of the most violent Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history.

