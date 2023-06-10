Did WWE botch major aspect of SmackDown debutants' presentation? Breaking down Kayla Braxton's verbage

WWE SmackDown saw a huge botch during a promo. WWE announcer Kayla Braxton was in the ring, ready for her interview with NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

However, Braxton made a huge blunder during her introduction of the champions. Instead of calling them the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, she announced them as the NXT Women's Champions.

The segment went on extremely smoothly post that incident. The fans may or may not have noticed that botch. The NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were just about the start their interview before they were interrupted by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will challenge Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rousey, and Baszler marched towards the ring even before Dawn and Fyre could start their interview.

The queen of Spades Shayna Baszler claimed that she was the reason why the NXT Women's Tag Team titles were even created in the first place. Rousey claimed the women's tag team division wasn't big enough and would love to take over the NXT Women's Tag division as well. Rousey further mentioned WWE isn't big enough for two Women's Tag Team Championships.

This ended up with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to a Women's Tag Team Championship unification match. Fyre and Dawn, without any fear in their eyes, accepted the challenge. Both teams broke out into a brawl. However, Rousey and Baszler made their way out of the ring. Shortly after the brawl, the match was made official for next week's edition of SmackDown.

Abla Fyre and Isla Dawn got drafted to the blue brand a few weeks ago. It looks like the company has massive faith in the team by giving them a huge match against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler within a few weeks of being drafted to SmackDown.

