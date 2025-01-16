Did WWE buy TNA? Everything you need to know

In 2024, wrestling fans witnessed WWE and TNA collaborate on many occasions. Stars from both companies crossed over and created some memorable moments. Heading into 2025, wrestling fans would have hoped both promotions united and created more magic inside the ring.

After a recent announcement, it seems fans will indeed get to see WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling come together. This announcement in question has also led to a few questioning whether the Stamford-based promotion has purchased TNA. The answer to this question is no!

While World Wrestling Entertainment has not purchased Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, the promotions have announced a multi-year partnership. This association is aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling stars.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The official statement on WWE.com also mentioned that the partnership between these two companies would allow talents to gain exposure across flagship shows of both promotions, including select live events. It will be interesting to see how well this partnership works for two of wrestling's most loved promotions.

What did WWE and TNA officials say about the new multi-year partnership?

When the likes of Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment programming last year, it only led to more competition and excitement. Hence, this recently announced multi-year partnership between the two promotions has led to plenty of excitement in the world of wrestling.

Officials from both the global juggernaut and TNA camps seem extremely happy about reaching an agreement. In a statement published on WWE.com, Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling, spoke highly about the partnership with the Triple H-led promotion and the opportunities it presents.

"This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive. Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship,” Sheerer said.

Further, the press release also included a statement from Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. It's worth noting that along with being a Hall of Famer, Michaels is the promotion's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Speaking about the multi-year partnership, the veteran said the company was greatly looking forward to the partnership for creating new avenues for the development of their talents and also making it a better experience for viewers.

In recent times, many former superstars from the Stamford-based promotion joined TNA. It will be interesting to see if they find their way back to the Triple H-led promotion due to this agreement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback