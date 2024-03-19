Did WWE change the venue for Bash in Berlin? Analyzing and explaining the changes

In October of last year, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the company would be presenting the Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event from the German Capital.

This move marks a continuous trend with the company being more and more keen to put on big shows in Europe. Money In The Bank was a smash hit in London last year, and Backlash is set to take place in Lyon, France in May.

Earlier today, a small commercial wrench was thrown into the works regarding the overall presentation of Bash In Berlin as it was announced that the Mercedes-Benz Arena, the venue in which the show will take place, will now be known as Uber Arena, effective March 22nd.

Expand Tweet

Bash In Berlin has the chance to be one of the biggest and most game-changing shows of the year, with many fans expecting the current Intercontinental Champion and German-speaking Austrian Gunther to have a big career night in Berlin.

RAW Superstar on WWE hosting a Premium Live Event in Germany

As well as Gunther, another top European star who is very much looking forward to Bash In Berlin this Summer is The Ring General's right-hand man and his Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser.

Before signing for WWE in 2017, the 33-year-old made a name for himself whilst wrestling on the European Wrestling circuit most notably in his home country of Germany.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump alongside Gunther, Kaiser spoke about what kind of atmosphere people can expect from the German wrestling fans come August 31st.

"Germany has been deserving this for many, many years, and I can guarantee to the WWE universe the German crowd is not going to didisappoint Kaiser added: "It let me already think and dream about the 31st of August, Bash In Berlin. We are going to definitely take this beautiful, beautiful venue apart because Germany is going to run wild."

Bash In Berlin could very much be a big night for Imperium as a whole, with Ludwig Kaiser and his teammate Giovanni Vinci potentially reaching the top of the tag division and finally capturing the Tag Team Championships.