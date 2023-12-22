Did WWE confirm 34-year-old star as the 2024 Royal Rumble winner? Exploring the possibility following a recent report

The Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is just a few weeks away. And, as always, WWE's first PLE of the year will kick off the most exciting season in the wrestling industry. With everyone making predictions about the winner of the marquee matchup, WWE might have already revealed the winner.

Recently, Charlotte Flair signed a new contract with the WWE, but she was put out of action due to a horrific knee injury soon after. Days after that, we got the news that Bayley had probably signed a new deal with the company as well, according to PWInsider.

Bayley has been a key figure in recent history as she has been a part of some landscape-changing storylines. While many major superstars have won the Women's Royal Rumble, the former Women's Champion hasn't won it yet.

This new contract extension could be a sign that WWE is rewarding her for her loyalty and hard work. Storyline-wise, she has had a lot of friction recently with the other members of her faction, Damage CTRL. A win at the Rumble could see Bayley go on her path and start a legendary run, similar to Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and many more.

Former Women's Champion could return at the Royal Rumble this year

The Royal Rumble is all about the thrills; the biggest thrill in the match is always the returns. Every year, there are at least three to five superstars that return to the company in this match. This time, we could see a certain former Women's Champion return to the company in this match.

Recently, Alexa Bliss teased a return to the Rumble. She posted a story of herself walking down the aisle in a past Rumble match. This has got fans buzzing worldwide as they hope The Goddess back in the ring soon.

Alexa Bliss dropped a major hint regarding her return.

Little Bliss Miss and her partner Ryan Cabrera recently gave birth to their first child. Post-delivery time is very important for a woman; however, the likes of Becky Lynch and many others have made their comeback in recent years. So, Alexa Bliss's return to the company is surely a huge possibility.