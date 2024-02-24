Did WWE hint at Bobby Lashley's Elimination Chamber loss on SmackDown? Exploring potential clues

WWE may have hinted at Bobby Lashley’s Elimination Chamber loss on SmackDown this week. The All Mighty was involved in a brawl with Karrion Kross during a tag team match between Authors of Pain and The Street Profits.

Lashley had the upper hand until Kross slammed his right arm in the ringside area before striking it with a steel chair. The former two-time NXT Champion also helped Akam and Rezar pick up the win over The Street Profits in their tag team match.

Bobby Lashley might not be one hundred percent heading into the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. It is possible the multi-time WWE Champion could be jumped by The Final Testament during the high-stakes match-up, causing his elimination.

The two factions have been at war for weeks now. The Final Testament made their presence known at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. Kross and Authors of Pain would lay waste to Lashley and the Profits on the January 5, 2024 edition of the blue brand.

Former WWE champion might replace Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to compete in a high-profile match at Elimination Chamber. The winner gets a title shot against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The Visionary will also be at the Chamber for a segment involving Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller.

It is possible Lashley could be replaced by a former WWE champion in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match-up. The 47-year-old superstar was seen nursing his arm backstage following Karrion Kross’s assault.

Bronson Reed might replace Lashley in the Chamber, the same person he beat to qualify for the match on the February 12, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if Lashley will be at 100% this Saturday.