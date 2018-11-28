Did WWE just reveal who is going to win Mixed Match Challenge II?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 969 // 28 Nov 2018, 22:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This could be a huge mistake from WWE's side

The second season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge is in its play-off stages now and team Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) and team B n B (Finn Balor and Bayley) qualified for the semi-finals last night. Mahal and Fox beat the team of Curt Hawkins and Ember Moon while Balor and Bayley defeated Country Dominance. The two teams will collide next in the first semi-final.

The winners of the Mixed Match Challenge will be rewarded a holiday tour to any place in the world along with the right to enter the Royal Rumble match at coveted #30 position. The 4 SmackDown teams which are still remaining in the competition are team Awe-ska (The Miz and Asuka), the Fabulous Truth (R Truth and Carmella), the team of Charlotte Flair and Jeff Hardy and the husband-wife pairing of Naomi and Jimmy Uso.

While it’s easy to predict from here that either of the two teams from Hardy and Flair or Awe-ska will reach the finale which is scheduled to take place at WWE TLC, the WWE recently announced a triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship involving Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

It seems highly unlikely that any of the two female superstars will battle in two separate matches at TLC and so, neither the two teams featuring Charlotte or Asuka will probably qualify for the finals. This would mean that either the team of Uso and Naomi or the Fabulous Truth are making it to the finals.

Your soon to be mixed match challenge 2 winners

From the RAW side, Finn Balor and Bayley are the favorites to reach the finale and we all know Balor and Bayley will easily defeat the Fabulous Truth/ Uso and Naomi on any day. Even if WWE tries to replace Asuka or Charlotte with a female superstar of SmackDown Live, none of them have received such strong booking that they can win the Mixed Match Challenge with Jeff Hardy/ The Miz.

Even from a creative perspective, it makes sense to have Finn Balor and Bayley as the winners. Both the superstars can benefit a lot by entering the Rumble match at #30. Who knows, we might even get a match between the Demon King and the Beast at WrestleMania 35!

Well, the recent booking decisions of having AJ Styles and Braun Strowman pull out of the tournament did hint at a surprise winner, and team B n B is now the hot favorite to win the 2nd season, having started the season as outsiders.