Did WWE Legend Lita have a baby with Kane? Exploring the reality

Lita has had some of the most notorious romantic storylines in WWE history. Many fans knew about the infamous pairing with Edge, but her on-screen relationship with Kane also had its intense moments.

The former Women's Champion and The Big Red Machine crossed paths back in 2004. Matt Hardy and Kane were feuding at the time when Lita was eventually involved. She formerly had a relationship with Hardy, both in real-life and on-screen.

The storyline progressed with The Big Red Machine kidnapping the former Women's Champion. It was later revealed that she was expecting Kane's baby. Still, it should be noted that Lita being pregnant was just a storyline.

The two eventually got married on-screen after Kane defeated Matt in a "Till Death Do Us Part" match, where the current RAW star had to marry the victor. She suffered a miscarriage later on after her on-screen husband fell on her during an altercation with Gene Snitsky.

The on-screen pairing continued aligning themselves with each other to exact revenge on Snitsky, but that didn't last long. Later on, the current Women's Tag Team Champion betrayed Kane to begin her pairing with Edge.

Lita doesn't have good memories of her WWE romantic storylines

The 47-year-old is considered one of the pioneers of women's wrestling. However, she was still unable to avoid some bizarre romantic storylines.

While on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette back in 2021, the Hall of Famer shared how she still receives comments about her past storylines on social media. She added that the infamous love triangle storyline with Edge and Hardy made her think about quitting the company.

"I almost quit a month [into] the whole love triangle. At that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. Like, I wasn’t proud of how I conducted myself. Yes, if I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would have handled myself differently. But I didn’t. So, I was like, make the bed, and you lie in it. And at that point, I was just like, I deserve all of these terrible things that everybody is saying to me... The only way you can move forward with your life is, sure, you learn from your mistakes and keep going, but you have to forgive yourself.”

Despite the controversial storylines, Lita was able to deliver some exciting matches and feuds in the women's division. All of her accomplishments have definitely earned her the spot she has in the Hall of Fame.

