Did WWE make a major mistake with the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 Night One's main event was action-packed, as The Bloodline's Roman Reigns & The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins after a hard-hitting match. However, the match had an unexpected twist since it was changed from a regular tag team bout to a No DQ contest. This is where WWE could have made a major mistake.

During the match, The Rock and Seth Rollins took the action outside the ring. As the referee began to count, The People's Champion stopped him and threatened to fire him. From that moment on, Chad Patton didn't officiate the match in a normal way, making it an unofficial No DQ showdown.

Expand Tweet

The match saw multiple spots where the referee felt threatened by The Final Boss. He stopped the official from counting the participants out while they were brawling outside the ring. The People's Champion even prevented Rhodes' feet from touching the ropes while he tried to break the Guillotine Choke.

It makes the main event of both nights very similar

While this was fun to watch as a fan, WWE could have made a huge mistake. This is because the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One might be similar to Night Two if The Bloodline leader reigns supreme. Although the superstars could do different spots to make the two bouts look different, the essence of both the main events would still remain similar.

Fans would have loved to see The Great One compete in a fair fight

The other reason WWE might have made a major mistake with the booking is because The Rock competed in a proper match after 11 years and the crowd would have loved a fair fight, allowing all four superstars to have an equal go at each other.

The match might have taken a toll on the competitors

Since the main event of WrestleMania Saturday was a brutal contest, the competitors involved might not be completely fit heading into Night Two. Rollins, Reigns, and Rhodes are all scheduled to compete in high-profile title matches tomorrow. Hence, having them compete in a hard-hitting match might not have been the best decision.

Main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two is Bloodline Rules

The huge main event we had all been waiting for is over and The Bloodline has again finished in first place. What does this mean? like Michael Cole said live on commentary, " Cody Rhodes is scr**ed."

Bloodline Rules is a match where anything goes. The abuse of power we saw from The Rock in today's bout was seemingly just an appetizer, as The Final Boss is surely bringing the main course tomorrow at WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

Expand Tweet

As for Rhodes, he goes into The Bloodline rules match, where anything goes. He is facing Roman Reigns, however, we all know, it will be a four-on-one match. Rhodes has to accomplish the impossible task of defeating Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

Seth Rollins doesn't get away as well. The Visionary already had the tension of a hungry Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. Now, he has to worry about The Bloodline as well. The Rock on multiple occasions on WWE TV threatened to take everything from Rollins if he partnered with Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

If Rhodes has to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, he will likely need some help from his peers.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE