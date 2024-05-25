Did WWE make a mistake with last-minute match addition to King and Queen of the Ring? Exploring the impact

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match card for the event is now stacked with high-stakes bouts.

Featuring main attractions like Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on major shows is crucial, but last-minute matches like this could pose problems moving forward. The match came together only after The EST lost against Nia Jax in the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament and got into a confrontation with Candice and Indi during the show.

WWE needs to be cautious that such hasty booking decisions do not result in negative consequences down the line.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship could lose credibility

The presentation of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship over the years has been questionable, with its importance not being properly showcased due to lackluster booking decisions.

Hence, when top stars like Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Championship, many people believed that the coveted belts would gain more significance. However, this week's announcement seems to be a step in the wrong direction.

Not only will Jade and Bianca defend their belts with minimal build-up, but the titles will also be defended on the pre-show. This could harm the credibility of the Women's Tag Team Championship in the long run and may be difficult to recover from.

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae are just being casually booked

Apart from top teams such as the team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill or even The Kabuki Warriors, the rest of the women's tag team division in WWE has suffered from inconsistent booking.

This issue is also applicable to Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, who have been somewhat lost in the shuffle for the past few months. Their casual booking makes it questionable to give them a Women's Tag Team Championship match at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with no proper build-up.

Given the circumstances, it seems almost certain which team will emerge victorious.

